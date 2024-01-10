Attending the same school with me doesn’t make us friends – TikToker Asantewaa

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Popular TikTok influencer, Asantewaa, has said the fact that she once attended the same school with people does not guarantee them an automatic pass into her friends’ list.



Speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb, Asantewaa said her former mates in Junior High School (JHS), Senior High School (SHS) or even tertiary, will continue to remain her mates and nothing more.



She made this statement while emphasizing that one must endeavor to create boundaries with people regardless the level of relationship established.



“The fact that I have attended the same school as you don’t mean we are friends. We are classmates, you have your limits and I have my limits as well. Life just brought us together in school or on campus. It does not mean literally we are family or friends, no,” she stated.



Unknown what triggered Asantewaa, it appears this particular message is directed at some of her ‘entitled acquaintances’.



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



SB/EB



Watch the video below



