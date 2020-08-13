Entertainment of Thursday, 13 August 2020

Attendance at our comedy shows now getting better - Clemento Suarez

Ghanaian renowned comedian, Clemento Suarez born Clement Ashiteye, has revealed that the patronage and support for the comedy industry is gradually picking up because people didn’t believe in their craft or brand from the unset.



“Now the support for the comedy industry is bigger than in the past. Some of us have been in the industry for sometime now. We used to have low attendance at our comedy shows because people didn’t believe in our brand."



Speaking in a celebrity interview with Amansan Krakye on GBC Radio Central, Clemento Suarez confirmed that due to the huge patronage by individuals and corporate entities, comedians in Ghana now signs endorsement deals.



“But for the past 3 to 4 years now we’ve started getting that massive support and we’re able to get some money out of it. Nowadays corporate entities also engage our services for shows that’s why we do get endorsement deals as well."



The award winning comedian, however called for a more concerted effort to ensure that the Ghana comedy industry is well-positioned to get to the standards being set by those in Nigeria and abroad.



“We’re hoping it gets bigger like what is happening in Nigeria and other foreign countries. We pray and work hard to get there someday.”





