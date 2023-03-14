Attacks on McBrown by some Despite Media workers give us a bad image – Afia Pokuaa

Entertainment of Tuesday, 14 March 2023

Source: ghanaguardian.com

The departure of actress Nana Ama McBrown from the Despite Media Group to work for another media organization has angered some employees of the Despite brand.



Nana Ama McBrown, who hosted United Showbiz on UTV, has left to join the Media General Group, owners of TV3, Onua TV, and others.



On Monday, March 13, 2023, at the Media General's premises in Kanda, Accra, the well-known television personality was formally unveiled.



She joins the Onua brand.



Following the development, some presenters of Okay FM, Kwame Nkrumah Tikesie and Ohene Nana Kwame Amo, while on the "Ade Akye Abia" morning show, blasted McBrown for leaving the Despite brand.



In addition to that, Ola Michael, a presenter at Neat FM also fired McBrown for leaving UTV to a different station.



For these people, Nana Ama McBrown has been unthankful to the company and its Managing Director, Fadda Dickson, who provided her the opportunity by teaching her the ability to host shows.



But, in response to the criticism, Afia Pokuaa, nicknamed Vim Lady, a staff of the Despite Media Group, has noted that the criticism made against Nana Ama McBrown by her coworkers are improper.



She said in a Facebook post that the action was not cool and that it would reflect poorly on the Despite Media.



She asserted that the owners of the Despite Media Group do not object to McBrown quitting the company and that she [Vim Lady] is consequently baffled as to why some of her coworkers are criticizing McBrown.



Vim Lady pointed out that the critics were only acting in this way just to attract favour from their bosses.



"The owners of Despite Media are okay with McBrown but the disciples are always shouting to gain favor from the bosses," she fired.



She took advantage to caution McBrown to be careful as according to her, there are "bad colleagues" and an "imperfect system". She advised her to refrain from conducting interviews about her former employers.



Vim Lady also told her to enjoy her new position while remaining attentive and alert.



