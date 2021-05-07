Ateaa Tina releases ‘By Force’ single, plans collabo with Daddy Lumba

Music of Friday, 7 May 2021

Source: 3 News

A one-time female backing vocalist for Ghana’s music legend Charles Kwadwo Fosu, popularly known as Daddy Lumba, has hinted of working with him on an album.



Ernestina Maame Yaa Aboagye Martey, known in the music industry as Ateaa Tina, said apart from Lumba, she has plans with other equally good musicians in the country.



Ateaa Tina is currently out with her maiden single song dubbed ‘By Force’, which features Okyeame Kwame.



Ateaa Tina was discovered by renowned Holland-based music producer Kweku Mensah.



It was through him that she got to work with Daddy Lumba, Esther Amoako and many others.



In the year 2003, she collaborated with Daddy Lumba to release the album ‘Bubra’, which contained hits like ‘Pony’, ‘Adaka Tea’ and ‘Dada Kae’.



In all she has worked with Lumba on five albums: Mema Afa Wotrim Ne, Bubra, Odo Bewu Dee, Ahenfo Kyiniye, and Give Peace a Chance.



Speaking on Onua TV’s Maakye on Friday, Ateaa Tina told host Ohemaa Acheampomaa the song is to motivate listeners to keep pushing despite the challenges in life.



She said the world is now engulfed with Covid-19 but that does not mean people should stop pushing for what they want.



They should keep pushing for what they want to achieve, she urged.



Relationship with Lumba



On her relationship with music legend Daddy Lumba, Ateaa Tina said: “I recorded five albums with Lumba and this is the time for me. I have plans with Lumba and so my fans should be calm. They will soon hear from us.”



She explained that “I am working with few people and I am still in touch with Lumba. He is on my heart. He has given me a big push. People know me because of Lumba. He has really helped me because he picked me as his daughter”.