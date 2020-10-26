Entertainment of Monday, 26 October 2020

Astute professionals to discuss how to monetise creative art works at MTN Digital Music Conference

The Digital Music Conference is an initiative by MTN Ghana

International and locally based professionals in the creative arts and entertainment industry are set to share insights with industry players on how they can monetize their content in the digital world during MTN Digital Music Conference on 29th October 2020 live on MTN’s Facebook and YouTube Pages from 2:00 pm.



Organized under the theme ‘How to Monetize Your Work and The Challenges of Digital Media’, panellists: Rex Omar, Chairman GHAMRO, Cynthia Quarcoo, Managing Partner CQ Legal & Consulting and Founder-Africa 1 Media, Yoel Kenan, Africori, Gillian Ezra – Music Time and Richie Mensah, CEO Lynx Entertainment will share experiences, modern trends and innovative ideas that artistes can leverage to generate revenue within the digital space.



Commenting on the reason for the conference, Chief Marketing Officer for MTN Mr Noel Kojo- Ganson said, “With the global pandemic and the phenomenal uptake of digital services there is no better time to discuss this topic.



Technology is already helping us fix payments, dating, banking, transportation, and governance. It’s time to take a look at the music business.”



He advised all persons within the music and other content development ecosystem to join the discussion.



The Digital Music Conference is an initiative by MTN Ghana aimed at bringing together industry persons including music producers, sound engineers, artists and owners of music platforms to share ideas and insights for growth of the segment.





