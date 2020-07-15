Entertainment of Wednesday, 15 July 2020

Source: nsemwoha.com

Ask single mothers about their children to avoid starting a match from 1-0 – DKB advises

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB

Ghanaian comedian Derrick Kobina Bonney popularly known as DKB says it is pertinent for young men to ask single mothers questions about children they may see around them.



This he says will help clear all possible doubts before they begin their dating journey.



The comedian wrote that the most uncomfortable question a single mother never wants to hear when she’s looking for a relationship is; ‘is that your child’? He advised that young guys should never be deterred from asking such a question to know more about the girls they want to date.



He likens a relationship with a single mother with a football match where one opponent is already down by a number of goals even before kick-off. He said it’s unwise to do that.



He tweeted; “Is that your child? The most uncomfortable question for born ones when they want a relationship with you! Young kings, don’t stop, keep asking, any child u see around them, ask Wai. Else you’ll start a match from 1-0. A word to the wise, a fool says it’s incomplete.”





Is that your child?



The most uncomfortable question for born ones when they want a relationship with you!



Young kings, don't stop, keep asking, any child u see around them, ask Wai.



Else you'll start a match from 1-0.



A word the wise, a fool says it's incomplete. — DKB ENTANGLEMENT ???????? (@dkbghana) July 14, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.

Join our Newsletter

His tweet has received diverse reactions from his followers, with some agreeing and others disagreeing.