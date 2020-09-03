Entertainment of Thursday, 3 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Aside Samini, Shatta Wale & Stonewbwoy, there’s no Dancehall act to stand me - Epixode brags

Dancehall artiste, Epixode

Ghanaian Reggae/Dancehall artiste Theophilus Nii Arday Otoo known in showbiz circles as Epixode has sounded a clear warning to all his contemporaries who are thinking of clashing with him musically.



According to him, with the exception of Samini, Shatta Wale and Stonebwoy, no other local dancehall act should think of facing off with him because he has no competitor in the industry at the moment.



Epixode made this audacious assertion in a tweet with all the seriousness that it demands and added that social media has given many the chance to brag and make baseless arguments as to whether they can face him or not.



I dey talk am from today make no dancehall act Apart from @samini_dagaati @stonebwoyb and @shattawalegh @KojoKombolo talk say dem go clash me … only brag about Badness on social media





