Ashantis claim to have the most ‘powerful’ chief yet their airport isn’t functional - Afia Schwarzenegger

Popular Ghanaian socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has fumed about the lack of development in the Ashanti Region that she says has retarded its progress yet the residents don’t seem concerned about the situation.



She noted that the Ashanti people claim to have the most powerful chief in the world yet the said individual cannot speak with the government to fix their deplorable roads, complete the construction of the airport and other challenges bedeviling them



Afia Schwarzenegger asserted that she feels embarrassed to be an Ashanti due to the state of the region which is below its level looking at the kingdom and the influence of the chiefs.



She called on the people of the Ashanti region and its chiefs to demand development from the government after the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government failed to complete the construction of the Kumasi Airport Project in eight years.



“I wouldn’t have stepped foot in the Ashanti region if not for the fact that my mother lives there because I’m embarrassed. My mother told me I’m an Ashanti but I refuse to be. What is in Kumasi? The place is full of dust and no one has been able to speak to the government to fix your deplorable roads.



“It's been eight years since they started building an airport in Kumasi, what is its state now? Aren’t you ashamed that aeroplanes cannot land at the airport to date? Yet you claim to have the most powerful chief in the world. The only source of entertainment in the Ashanti region is a swimming pool and they are not ashamed,” she said while speaking in a TikTok live session monitored by GhanaWeb.



According to reports, work on the Kumasi Airport Project has reached phases 1 and 2 and it is progressing steadily.



It remains to be seen if the Akufo-Addo-led NPP government will complete the project before leaving office.



