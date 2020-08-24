Television of Monday, 24 August 2020

Source: 3 News

Ashanti and Bono East reps latest to be evicted from GMB 2020

The two were evicted on Sunday after the cross-cultural session

The representatives of the Ashanti Region and the Bono East Region are the latest evictees of this year’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful.



They were evicted on Sunday after the cross-cultural session.



Ashanti Region’s Achiaa on the night represented the Volta Region while Asaa, who originally represents the Bono East Region, appeared on stage to educate the audience and viewers about the Upper East Region.



Their performances put them bottom on the log with the Volta Region rep just above them. Facing eviction too, Kafui was saved by the two female judges – Michelle Attoh and Linda Ampah.



But the night was for Eastern Region’s Ofosuaa and Upper West Region’s Maali, who picked up from where she left off last week after winning the Star Performer gong.



This time, her portrayal of the Central Region as a school girl got her the Most Innovative award.



Ofosua won the Star Performer award. She showcased the Greater Accra Region.



With the eviction of Achiaa and Asaa, 10 are left to battle for a place in the final, which comes off in a month.



North-East’s Yennube, Oti’s Ayanji, Bono’s Afia and Savannah’s Abiba are the other unlucky ones who have fallen in the race to win the car, crown and cash.



Sunday night’s show had award-winning duo DopeNation passing through to treat the audience and the contestants to some of their hits.





