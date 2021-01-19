Music of Tuesday, 19 January 2021

Source: Dollar Bill Promotions

Ashango promises fans good music

Musician Ashango

Signed unto Sound Lion Records & Nana Kottens Tunes Publishing, Ashango, some months ago released a single titled ‘Bra’ which featured his brother Kofi Nti and he is poised to release another piece before long.



The musician has promised to increase his catalogs with more great tunes this year.



Known in real life as Frank Osei, Ashango was born on October 18, 1986, in Aburi, Ghana. He is the youngest of three boys. Ashango is the younger brother of highlife musician Kofi Nti.



After his high school education at Koforidua Secondary Technical School (SECTECH), he moved to the United Kingdom where he obtained further education and currently works as a healthcare professional with the U.K National Health Service.



Having been around his brother Kofi Nti, Ofori Amponsah, KK Fosu and the late Kofi B, Ashango learnt a lot from them. He developed an immense love for music and subsequently started ghostwriting.



After years of ghostwriting, he decided to release his first single ‘Bra’.



