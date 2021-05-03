You are here: HomeEntertainment2021 05 03Article 1249594

Music of Monday, 3 May 2021

Source: Twix, Contributor

Ashaiman's next big act Skeleton Wan set to release maiden EP on May 8

Musician Skeleton Wan Musician Skeleton Wan

New dancehall artiste Skeleton Wan is gradually becoming a household name in Ashaiman and its environs after rocking stage with Stonebwoy and winning the hearts of music fans during the last edition of 'Ashaiman to the World' concert.

Skeleton Wan who is signed to HDMEZ Records is set to release his maiden EP titled “The Street King” on May 8 and it will be preceded by a mind-blowing visual to one of the songs on the EP titled “Marsh Dem”.

The video for Marsh Dem was shot by award-winning director Gordon Appiah who has worked with other stars like Amerado, Pappy Kojo, Joey B, and best known for directing the viral video for Bosom P Yung Ataa Adwoa’s song.

Skeleton Wan featured Veteran Jamaican singer Military 3000 as well as American rapper Lucci Damus on his upcoming EP.

He also got the services of Grammy award-winning engineer Drea Young on his yet-to-be-released EP. The future certainly looks bright for the young talented dancehall artiste.

