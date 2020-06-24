Entertainment of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat - Kwaw Kese tells Kelvyn Boy

Hip-hop/hiplife musician Kwaw Kese has advised afrobeats musician Kelvyn Boy to make peace with fans of Stonebwoy in Ashaiman to avoid getting assaulted.



Kevyn Boy, on Monday, June 22, was attacked by Stonebwoy’s former bodyguard and a group of people during a product launch in Ashaiman, Greater Accra.



The incident happened immediately Kelvyn Boy arrived at the venue to grace the event.



Reacting to the incident, Kwaw Kese took to Twitter to offer a piece of brotherly advice to the “Mea” hitmaker.



He tweeted: “Dear Kelvin Boy, Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat. Stop tweeting and make peace. We no want hear bad news biaaaa.”





Dear Kelvin Boy, Ashaiman people don’t tweet, they beat. Stop tweeting and make peace ?????



We no want hear bad news biaaaa — #VicToryALbum loading (@kwawkese) June 23, 2020

