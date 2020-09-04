Entertainment of Friday, 4 September 2020

Source: GH Base

Asem tears Sarkodie and D’Black apart over ‘fake’ UN awards brouhaha

Rapper, Asem

Rapper Asem has found it convenient to take swipes at fellow rappers D’Black and Sarkodie over the receipt of fake awards from the United Nations and the Kofi Annan Foundation.



This comes on the back of news of a certain Dr Fordjour who had disguised himself as a representative of the UN and a convenor of an award scheme on behalf of the Kofi Annan Foundation.



This award scheme went around giving out cosmetic awards to celebrities and public officials with the false notion to reward and appreciate them for their service to humanity and society.



Following that, Asem has expressed disappointment in D’black for allowing himself to be deceived by this quack award scheme as he is seen as a very intelligent musician.



With Sarkodie, Asem said he is not surprised at all because he knows very well that the Sarkceess Music CEO will go Heaven and Earth for an award without verifying its legitimacy.



He tweeted: But D black too I shock give am ooo big man with a big neck & head you slack make this guy do you 419? Sark en own de3 I never shock Kabutey will do anything for the award he has an empty hole he needs validation to file it up. Magician Out Now.ASEM





But D black too I shock give am ooo big man with a big neck & head you slack make this guy do you 419 ? Sark en own de3 I never shock Kabutey will do anything for award he has an empty hole he needs validation to file it up ????????Magician Out Now.ASEM ????????????https://t.co/NA2xBhD9Fm — ASEM #Asem #Weatherchannel #Ep #Comingsoon #Nana (@AsemWORLD) September 3, 2020

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.