Asantewaa gives birth in the United States?

Entertainment of Monday, 4 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Reports emerging are that popular Ghanaian socialite, Asantewaa, has given birth in the United States of America.



Asantewaa, who has been in the US since November, is said to have welcomed a baby on December 3, 2023.



This information was made known by US-based Ghanaian popular TikToker, Obaa Cee, who has a close relationship with Asantewaa.



Obaa Cee who has been captured with Asantewaa a few times in the US, took to Tik Tok in a joyous mood to announce the development.



“Congratulations, my dear. God has exalted and honoured you. God has heard your cry. God, you’re great, you’ve done us well. When all hope is lost, you are our hope. You have given us a precious gift. Both mother and baby are safe. We thank you, God, you have done what no one can do,” she expressed with utmost excitement.



Not long after, a netizen took to Asantewaa’s inbox on Snapchat to inquire about the development and also asked about the baby’s well-being and this was Asantewaa’s response, “The baby is fine. He or she is fine ma. Y’all are invited to the naming ceremony.”



Afterward, she shared audio and text messages of her siblings claiming to have zero knowledge of the development.



She shared messages from her brother, Kayverli, and her cousin who she currently resides with in the US.



She shared the audio from her cousin debunking the claims with the caption, “My cousin is here in America. How come she doesn’t know about her niece or nephew? Ei my beloved country. Me kraa I am confused mpo.







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Entertainment WhatsApp channel



Asantewaa’s pregnancy rumours



A few weeks ago, when Asantewaa took to social media to bitterly lament about claims of being barren, some netizens alleged that she was pregnant at the time.



The TikTok star who condemned the barren tag that has been bestowed on her, was met with responses from netizens who claimed she was only putting up a façade for monetary gains on YouTube.



They alleged that she was heavily pregnant, adding, that she just wanted to divert people’s attention away from her crucial state.



EB/BB