Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Asantes are disappointed in NPP – Actor Michael Afranie

Actor Michael Afranie

Kumawood actor, Michael Afranie has said that the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo-led government has disappointed the people of the Ashanti Region.



Speaking in an interview at the NDC manifesto launch with Kofi Adomah Nwanwani, he said the people of Ashanti Region are disappointed in the NPP because the party has failed to do much for the region since coming to power.



He claimed that most of the projects in the region are ones that were started by the former President, John Dramani Mahama.



According to the actor, the NPP government has been throwing dust into the eyes of Ghanians by claiming that they commenced most of the projects in the region.



He added the ruling party has been doing this in order to win power. But Asantes, he said are now wiser and will vote against the NPP government in the 2020 elections.



“NDC is a party which loves its supporters. They are not like the NPP…when I was a member of the NPP, nobody cared about me but the NDC has been supporting me in times of difficulty…,” he said.



When asked if he will still produce Kumawood movies after openly campaigning against a party which is the favourite of the people in the region, Michael Afranie responded in the affirmative.



“If they (NPP supporters) won’t buy my movies, because I belong to NPP, NDC supporters will,” he said.





