Asamoah Gyan drops 2022 FIFA World Cup song for Black Stars

Former Black Stars striker Asamoah Gyan has released a new banger for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.



The song dubbed ‘Turn Up Remix’ is to motivate the Black Stars and supporters for the FIFA World Cup, which would begin on November 20 to December 18, 2022.



The song features Afrobeats singer Kiaani, the original song “Turn Up” was released earlier this year.



This is the second collaboration between Asamoah Gyan and Kiaani, the first song was titled ‘ungrateful’, which made waves in the music industry.



However, Gyan known for his goal scoring prowess also had mild music career and as he collaborated with Castro on the popular “African Girls” song after the 2010 World Cup.



Asamoah Gyan posted on his Twitter page saying “The Anthem for the FIFA World Cup is here let’s go Ghana!”.



