Source: GH Base

Asamoah-Baidoo apologizes to Yvonne Okoro, Joselyn Dumas over 'sugar daddy' allegations

Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo (M), Yvonne Okoro (l), Joselyn Dumas (r)

Entertainment analyst, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has rendered an unqualified apology to actresses Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Okoro over some comments he made regarding them on Peace FM’s Saturday’s "Entertainment Review”.



Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo, discussing the infamous Tracey-Mzbel feud over an alleged sugar daddy, made reference to these two actresses as having acquired some properties from some sugar daddy, now termed as “Papa No”.



Actress Tracey Boakye and singer Mzbel locked horns against each other when the former accused Mzbel of having sexual affairs with her baby daddy and so used unsavoury words on the singer as she poured out her outrage.



While speaking on the issue, Arnold said there are some celebrities in Ghana whose source of wealth, when investigated, could be traced to some wealthy married men.



He then cited Joselyn Dumas and Yvonne Okoro as having obtained a Range Rover and Mercedes Benz luxury cars respectively after the two dated the same man.



Arnold’s statements are said to have caused considerable damage to the reputation of the actresses.



But according to him, he didn’t intend to cause any harm and so he has retracting his words with immediate effect.



"I take this opportunity to retract and apologize to the two actresses for mentioning their names last week during the conversation,” he said.





