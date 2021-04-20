Asakaa Boys to embark on ‘Asakaa Europe Tour’

Entertainment of Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Source: museafrica.com

The drill movement in Ghana has really unearthed some amazing talents and rappers and it seems the movement is worldwide now as the Asakaa boys are gearing up for their European tour in July.



The Living Life records signed artist has produced so many hit records such as ‘Akatafuo’, ‘Agyeiwaa’, ‘Condem’ and many more.



The record company shared the news via their Twitter feed with very little details on which countries in Europe they will be performing at.



With some countries hoping to open up and ease down some Covid-19 restrictions in the summer, the Asakaa boys will defintely have a great time on tour



