Artistes who are jealous of me can go to hell – Patapaa throws shot after his wedding

Singer and rapper Patapaa who recently had a beautiful and successful wedding has thrown shots at some musicians, a day after his wedding.



Patapaa is of the view that some of his colleagues are jealous of him but this jealousy can’t stop him from being happy.



He also revealed in the post he made on Instagram that these colleagues are hypocrites with pretense written all over them.



He said, “It’s a HAPPYTIME for me and my WIFE. Some of these Ghanaian Artists who are still jealous can go to HELL ????. Some people are living with a double personality like mean inside but nice outside. FORGET THEM ????.”





