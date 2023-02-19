Artistes must benefit from free shows - BullGod

Entertainment of Sunday, 19 February 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson, also known as BullGod, who is the CEO of Bullhaus Entertainment, has commented on the subject of performers giving free performances at events.



In a myjoyonline.com report, he agreed that performers should not be paid for every event they attend, but he also thinks that such agreements should ultimately benefit the artiste.



“I will allow my artistes to perform at a show for free when it is beneficial to them,” he said in a Twitter Spaces conversation by Joy Entertainment on Friday, February 17, 2023.



BullGod explained his stance and referred to an incident in which Shatta Wale declined to participate at the 2015 Vodafone Ghana Music Awards due to unpaid fees.



He suggested that in such cases, there may not have been options to promote the singer beyond the appearance at the awards show.



“Today, you can say that if Vanilla comes on and performs for free he will go global and might get global presence and translate into other opportunities that will come to them,” he stated, acknowledging the current change in the promotion of events as a result of the amplification of new media.



“So until this era, you ask yourself what are the benefits for this artiste and that is the first thing any artiste manager or team would ask. Once they look into the benefits and they know that it will go a long way to elevate their craft, it will open new doors for them, it will take them places that ordinarily it will take a while for me to get there, if you check all the boxes and it makes sense to you and you don’t jump on, then it might be a no-brainer,” he added.



BullGod also dispelled the notion that Ghanaian artists do not understand the concept of performing for free, pointing out that they often perform at each other's shows for free.



He stressed the importance of effective communication between artists and event organizers to reach mutual agreements on "no fee" deals.



The artiste manager has managed several artists such as Iwan, 5Five, Nii Soul, Yaa Yaa, Natural Face, VIP, Koo Ntakra, Rudebowy Ranking, and Shatta Wale. Currently, he manages Vanilla, who has released a new song titled 'Ewo.'



BullGod is an experienced industry professional with valuable insights on the subject.



Watch the latest episode of Talkertainment below:







Watch the latest episode of Nkommo Wo Ho below:











Watch the latest episode of E-Forum







ADA/AE