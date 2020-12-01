Entertainment of Tuesday, 1 December 2020

Artistes always mention their top 5 friends, not top 5 rappers – Strongman reveals

Strongman Burner, one of Ghana’s super talented rap acts, has disclosed that artistes, when asked to mention their top five rappers, only mention their top five friends.



He made this revelation during an interview with Foster Romanus on the Late Nite Celebrity Show which airs on eTV Ghana.



“Most at times, when rappers are asked to mention their top 5 rappers, MDK for instance, can say that he will go for himself, Joey B and Criss Waddle because these are his friends.



If you tell me right now to mention my top five rappers if you leave me, I might mention Kelvynboy and Akwaboah because they’re my guys but they’re not even rappers. Since they’re my friends, I can decide to ignore Sarkodie and others just to chip in Akwaboah and Kelvynboy meanwhile they’re not rappers”, he said.



Strongman advised, in accordance with this that artistes when asked to name their top five rappers or artistes, should go straight to the point and name exactly what has been asked, and not their friends in the industry.

