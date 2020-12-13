Entertainment of Sunday, 13 December 2020

Artiste investment is not a short-term business - Fredyma

Ghanaian music producer, Fred Kyei Mensah popularly known as Fredyma, has asserted that investors should not expect short-term benefits when they invest in an artiste.



During an interview on Happy FM’s Showbiz Xtra with host, Dr. Cann, Fredyma said the music business is not something that is invested in short-term, especially if the artiste has not already established his brand.



He noted that for investors, there are several ways by which they can earn back their money depending on how well the artiste’s management builds and pushes his brand.



“There are so many ways an artiste can make money. He can make money by performing at shows; so as an investor, even if he’s a new artiste and you invest for five years, the hard investment should be at least for the first two years and after that, you will begin to reap even before the five-year plan.



You can make money from performing at corporate shows like Akwaboah does, you can also make money from brand ambassadorial deals, and even from CDs even though people feel it doesn’t sell anymore. Blakk Rasta is still selling the CD of his Timbuktu album and some gospel musicians even sell their CDs in vans on the streets so there are various ways by which you can reap from investing in an artiste”.



He added that aside all these, there are also digital stores where artistes can upload their music for streaming or buying and make income from them, hence investors should understand that music investment is not a short-term business but a lucrative one of the right steps are taken.



Fredyma also advised on the part of artistes that they should make it a point to pen down their deals with investors so as not to have any problems on how to split profits in future.

