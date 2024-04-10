Article Wan joins Buz Stop Boys for massive clean-up exercise in Accra

Entertainment of Wednesday, 10 April 2024

Source: GNA

Multiple award-winning artiste Article Wan joined the "Buz Stop Boys," a group of sanitation volunteers, to clean up some chocked gutters in Dzorwulu, Accra.



The sensational musician Article Wan took time out of his busy schedule to throw his support to Buz Stop Boys, who over the past months spearheaded community mobilisation and youth development initiatives through sanitation.



The group of youth volunteers rose to social media fame by cleaning various local communities and have received massive commendation for their efforts to keep Accra clean.



It was a long day for Article Wan and the Buz Stop Boys as they cleared sand-choked gutters at the Dzorwulu Footbridge with bypassers appreciating their works.



Speaking on the sidelines of the clean-up exercise, Article Wan mentioned the need for the youth to be part of the change we need in the country and contribute their quota towards national development.



According to the "Solo" hitmaker, his motivation for partaking in this exercise was rooted in his experience around the world and how the energetic youthful population could be used as a catalyst for development in Ghana and Africa as a whole.



He added that issues of sanitation was not a blame game, urging the youth to contribute to clearing the streets for a healthy life for all.



The award-winning musician shared his passion for sanitation and waste management education as his contribution towards national development. As a result, he was using this opportunity as a platform to begin his sanitation and waste management awareness programme initiative in Ghana.



Article Wan becomes the first musician to support the 'Buz Stop Boys' sanitation initiative, setting the pace for other artistes to join forces to mitigate sanitation issues in the country.