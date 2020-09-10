Entertainment of Thursday, 10 September 2020

Art is a lucrative business, just know your audience - Artist

Artist, Benjamin Safo Agbale

Benjamin Safo Agbale, an artist who is specialized in Pencil and Charcoal Art has asserted that although that part of the creative sector may not be appreciated by the masses, it is financially rewarding.



“It is a very lucrative business when you target the right audience and channel or market your artworks on the appropriate platforms,” he told GhanaWeb.



Known in the art space as ‘Kings Art’, Benjamin Safo Agbale, a product of Koforidua Senior High and Ho Technical University has been in the business for three years.



According to him, his interest “started from infancy” when he saw his brother do sketches.



“I started copying what he did and before I knew I was drawing as well,” he said, adding that it informed his decision to read Visual Arts in secondary school.



He, however, quit drawing at a point “for over a decade because the motivation wasn’t there. People discourage you and be like hey this art won’t take you anywhere. You need to focus on your books and all.”



Although he worked in the corporate sector as a marketing executive after his tertiary education, Benjamin said he enjoys expressing himself through art.



“One day, I decided to start sketching again, and surprisingly I did well. I posted it on my WhatsApp status and people liked it,” he recalled.



The youngster underscored the need for motivation in every endeavor. As he put it, “self-motivation is key in every aspect of our lives. Before family or money comes in as motivation, you need to be seen pushing and making efforts before anything else.”



“I’m my case, I would say motivation could be family, money or both. Family will motivate you with all they can but if you ain’t making a living out of your craft, it eventually dies off,” Benjamin added.





