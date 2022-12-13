Arrest persons still charging exorbitant prices despite fall in dollar – Abeiku Santana to authorities

Entertainment of Tuesday, 13 December 2022

Popular media personality, Abeiku Santana, has asked the appropriate authorities to investigate and arrest persons and institutions who are still charging exorbitant prices for goods and services despite the decline in the value of the US dollar in the country.



As of Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the US dollar experienced a gradual drop in value, thereby, trading against the cedi at a buying price of 11.4943 and a selling price of 11.5058.



The dollar was initially selling at GHC14.000, weeks ago.



Following the development, citizens have expected to witness the reflection of the decline in the US currency in market prices that were initially affected by its rise.



However, it has been reported that prices have remained stagnant inspite of the development.



This has become a major concern for scores of netizens including Abeiku Santana who has called for the appropriate outfit to look into the issue.



“I’m pleading with the Bulk Oil Distributors. The dollar’s value has declined so pls reduce the prices of your fuel. Oil marketing companies should also reduce their prices. Just as the dollar is declining everyday, you need to also reduce your prices everyday. Drivers and transport operators who have increased their prices, now the dollar is going down, its time to cut down your prices. The police also need to start arresting those who are still charging outrageous prices.”



“The worse of all is the fact that at the Ports and Harbours, the exchange rate is still GHC15.000 or sometimes GHC14.00 against the dollar despite the decline in the US currency,” Abeiku Santana added.



