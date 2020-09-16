LifeStyle of Wednesday, 16 September 2020

Source: e.TV Ghana

Arousal fluid should be swallowed during oral sex – Sex coach advices

Akosua Davies is a sex coach

Ghanaian sex coach, Akosua Davies has recommended that arousal fluid, when taken into the mouth during oral sex, should be swallowed and not poured away.



Arousal fluid is the clear, slimy juice that comes out of a woman’s vagina when she is sexually aroused. This is what people usually describe as ‘pussy juice’ or identify as ‘wetness’. This fluid serves as a natural lubricant to allow for easy penetration during sex.



Akosua said, during an interview on eTV Ghana’s Friday night adult show ‘In Bed with Adwen’ that vaginal juice is very good for men, hence the need to take it in. According to her, the vagina is very safe to lick because it is self-cleansing and even cleaner than the mouth.



Akosua queried, “Why is it that we can suck a man’s dick for him to cum and we swallow the semen but you lick a girl’s vagina till she cums and you can’t swallow?”



“God created the vagina such that it cleanses itself unlike the mouth that you wake up in the morning and you have to use brush and toothpaste to clean. We don’t clean it with a sponge or rake or brush. It is self-cleaning,” she said.



The sex coach however advised women that the fact that the vagina cleans itself does not mean if there is an infection, it should be not be treated with the expectation that it will die by itself.

