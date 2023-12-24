Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo quotes Bible verse to reveal repercussions of LGBTQ+ practice

Entertainment of Sunday, 24 December 2023

The issue of LGBTQ+ would be laid to rest the day people would stop practicing it, but until then, it would continue to dominate conversations when brought up.



As several celebrities have given reasons why it should be practiced or rejected, entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo has waded into the conversation.



In his words, LGBTQ+ is a personal choice but these people should beware of the consequences that come with the practice.



On the December 23 edition of United Showbiz, an entertainment program hosted on UTV, Arnold Baidoo was among the guests.



Discussing the topic of LGBTQ+, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo shared his opinion and according to him, the outcome of such practices is devastating hence people should be careful about it.



He quoted the Bible to explain his argument.



“If LGBTQ+ is the path you have chosen to follow and would be practicing it in your closet, that is up to you. You face your repercussions alone. The point is, because I am a Bible-believing person, they should know the repercussions that come out of this practice are devastating."



"...In Genesis, when the angels visited Lot, the Bible says all the men in the town rushed to Lot’s house to sleep with the angels. Lot begged to trade the angels with his daughters but they refused. In the end, God made the men blind. That is how critical the repercussions will be for these people”, he explained.



The entertainment pundit touched on how these communities are trying to impose the practices on non-believers by infusing gay scenes in movies, television series, and cartoons.



“The most disturbing thing going on is the level of cohesion and how they are trying to infiltrate it in our systems. If you have observed this, in the last couple of years, the movie series that has been released has a gay scene in it.



Even with the cartoons our kids watch, they are trying to inculcate the scene in it. It is very disturbing. Like I said, it’s a personal choice but the children should be considered in terms of the content. They should know the repercussions that come out of this practice is devastating”, he said.



