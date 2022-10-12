Are you now regretting it? - Victoria Lebene takes a dig at Prince David Osei

Entertainment of Wednesday, 12 October 2022

Popular Ghanaian actress cum entrepreneur, Victoria Lebene, has joined the tall list of individuals criticizing actor Prince David Osei following his intentions to stage a protest against the current NPP government.



Prince David Osei, who has been actively supporting the NPP, threatened to organize a demonstration in December if the economic situation in the country does not improve.



“I decided to give you and your government the benefit of the doubt. I reckon I was wrong! The youth of this nation are not smiling. It pours, but we are still sweating. If things don’t change by December, we will mobilize the youth of this country and hit the streets irrespective of party affiliations, whether NPP, NDC, CQQ PNC whatever, doesn’t matter now, we are all in this together”, portions of his statement on social media read.



Following his assertions, some critics have recalled a point in time where he asked the Ghanaian youth to fix themselves when they were calling on the government to fix the country.



According to them, the actor is now feeling the pinch of the economy, hence the change in his perspective, in line with that of majority of the youth.



Victoria Lebene, who sides with their assertion, has also taken a dig at the actor.



In response to David Osei’s claim, Lebene asked;



“Look at who campaigned passionately for the reigning party. Are you now regretting?" she posted.



