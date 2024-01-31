Are you normal? - Social media users descend on Wanlov over 'anal sex' song

Entertainment of Wednesday, 31 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Social media is buzzing once again after a lyrically explicit video by Ghanaian alternative music artiste, Wanlov the Kubolor popped up on timelines.



The song, titled “Trumu” features Saint Beryl aka The Maami was first released on January 13 but started trending on Twitter weeks after due to its explicit lyrics but misdirecting subtitles.



While the music video, which features Wanlov on a beach with an older woman is of no consequence, the explicit lyrics are about Wanlov wanting to have “anal sex” with a love interest.



Listeners also pointed out a misdirection with the subtitling of the video. The subtitles feature lyrics like “Africa is beautiful”, a far deviation from the actual lyrics of the song.



Netizens, however, couldn't hide their shock at the song, while many praised the misdirection, others found the song hilarious.



But many expressed their anger at the song’s praise of anal sex, especially in light of the debate about LGBT rights and “improper sexual conduct” in Ghana.



“Ah charley ????????…Wanlov be normal ??”, “This guy needs to take good care of his mental Health,” “Ebi true errr, Accra here the Trumu plenty for here,” “This guy fuu like ein sister,” were some reactions to the song.



Wanlov the Kubolor, real name Emmanuel Owusu-Bonsu who has been known for his support of LGBT rights in Ghana and his outspokenness against the anti-LGBT bill currently being considered before parliament.



About the bill



The anti-LGBTQ+ bill faces possible changes by a parliamentary committee before it becomes law. Rights groups warn that the bill if passed as it is, could lead to persecution and harassment of sexual minorities, their supporters, and their allies. They would also be forced to report their activities to the authorities.



The law would make it illegal, with up to five years in jail, to be an LGBTQ+ person, or to have a same-sex relationship or sex.



It would also outlaw marrying or planning to marry someone who has changed their sex through surgery, with up to five years in jail.



The bill also deals with “gross indecency in public”. Any public display of love between people of the same sex, people who identify as a different gender from their sex, or who have changed their sex through surgery, would also be illegal.



It would also forbid “cross-dressing”, allowing anyone who dresses in a way that does not match their biological sex to be prosecuted.



Watch the video here





Ah charley ????????…Wanlov be normal ?????????? pic.twitter.com/iRzN1J7US7 — Dr. Lomo (@_DrLomo) January 30, 2024

ID/BB