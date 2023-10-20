Are we praying for the people in the Volta region? - Schwarzenegger fumes over Akosombo dam spillage

Entertainment of Friday, 20 October 2023

Controversial media personality and socialite, Afia Schwarzenegger has called on Ghanaians to pray for the people of Mepe in the Volta region who have been heavily affected by the spillage of the Akosomba Dam.



She bemoaned why the general public has not shown enough commitment and support to the victims of the Akosombo Dam spillage compared to how they react to similar situations that happen in other countries.



The media personality urged Ghanaians to remember the people of Mepe in prayer and show much support in such tragic moments because should there be an outbreak, the whole nation will be affected.



“We are quick to write and pray for so and so...when it's happening in another country. So I ask you today, have you prayed for the people in the Volta region??



“Or it's not your problem... Let me tell you something: If there's any outbreak, it will affect all of us as a country..

We all should be worried” Afia Schwarzenegger wrote on her Instagram page in reaction to a viral video depicting houses submerged in the water due to the flood.



Background



President Akufo-Addo assured the people of Mepe and other flood-affected areas in the Volta Region, caused by the Akosombo Dam spillage, that the government will spare no effort to assist them during these challenging times.



Regardless of their political affiliations or voting history, Akufo-Addo reaffirmed that he is president for all Ghanaians and that he remains committed to his presidential mandate of standing up for them in their times of trouble.



During an interaction with the residents on Monday, October 16, 2023, the President emphasized his commitment to the welfare of every Ghanaian, stating, "When I took the oath of office as president, I took the oath of office as president for every single individual in Ghana, of all the people in Ghana, all districts whether they voted for me or not, once I have taken the oath of office I am the president of all the people."



President Akufo-Addo also expressed his sympathies and commiserated with the people of the Mepe area, which had been severely impacted by the flooding.



He commended the Volta River Authority (VRA) for its preparedness and preventive efforts, which had prevented any loss of life during the crisis.



“So Togbe, you and your elders, I want you to understand that when something like this happens and the government acts government is acting for Ghanaians.



“I came here because Ghanaians are having difficulties and suffering and it is my responsibility to try and help. If it is the question of counting who votes for me and who doesn’t vote for me, I shouldn’t be here because you don’t vote for me but that is not my concern," he said.



