Entertainment of Wednesday, 25 November 2020

Source: Zionfelix

Are these the people you want to vote for? – Prince David Osei condemns Sammy Gyamfi’s speech

Actor Prince David Osei and NDC Communication Officer Sammy Gyamfi

Ghanaian actor, Prince David Osei has berated the Communications Officer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi, over a recent speech.



Sammy Gyamfi, who was addressing the press following violence at the recent Voter registration exercise centers, bemoaned how some security officers were doing the bidding of the New Patriotic Party and Nana Akufo-Addo.



He said the next NDC government will deal with these police and military officers mercilessly if they are voted back to power.



Prince David Osei after sharing the video questioned if these were the people that Ghanaians will vote for.



He added that anyone who will threaten the peace and security officers is an enemy.



He captioned the video sighted by Zionfelix.net: “Good morning. Just listen and watch carefully, are these the people you want to give power to govern Ghana? Think very well again! Anyone who threatens the peace and the security apparatus is an enemy! Vote wisely come 7th December... Vote @nakufoaddo no 1 ? on the ballot for peace, progress and prosperity...”



Watch the video below:





