Are Ghanaians scared to tackle Akufo-Addo? - Kumchacha asks

The founder and leader of Heaven’s Gate Ministries, Nicholas Osei, also known as Prophet Kumchacha, has stated that he is perplexed as to why people are reluctant to assert confidently that the John Mahama administration was better than Akufo-Addo's.



In an interview with Onua TV, he specified that the government does not have the capacity to be able to tell its citizens what they can and cannot do.



“This country is not for one person for him to scare someone, but I am telling you this, Prophet Kumchacha, I am telling you if you compare John Mahama’s government and Akufo-Addo’s government, John Mahama’s government is the best.



“I am telling you the truth. Are you people scared of the truth? If you compare John Mahama to Akufo-Addo’s government, it is better. In Mahama’s time, how much was the dollar? I am asking you? Wasnt it 4 cedis?, Now tell me how much the dollar cost?. Isn't it 10 cedis or 11 cedis?” he asked.



Kumchacha claims his rage stems from the difficulties the nation faces since the New Patriotic Party (NPP) assumed power.



Ghanaians faced severe economic hardship in the third quarter of last year as a result of the cedi's weak performance against the dollar. The price of the currency reached 14 cedis.



After some time, traders bemoaned the high cost of imports, and calls for the resignation of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, increased.





