Archbishop Duncan-Williams has been through hell – Majid Michel

Entertainment of Tuesday, 28 March 2023

Actor Majid Michel has described Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams as the father of the land having “been through hell” yet remaining resilient.



In his view, the preacher’s resilience is commendable because it takes a strong man to be such resolute in the face of adversity.



“The archbishop has been through hell all his life. He’s still fighting,” Majid said on Joy Prime. “He’s the father of the land. The hot water, the fire, things he’s been through that he’s still going through, you can’t survive it. So, when he speaks, it comes with a lot of weight.”



Majid and the preacher have starred in a movie titled ‘Taste of Sin’ and is expected to be premiered soon. In his interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the actor highlighted the role the archbishop played in the said movie.



Archbishop Duncan-Williams is the Founder and Presiding Archbishop of Action Chapel International (ACI), headquartered in Accra, Ghana. He is recognised as the Patriarch and Father of the Charismatic Movement in Ghana and other parts of West Africa. He is also the Founder and President of Prayer Summit International (PSI), Dominion University, and Television.



He is the current Chairman of the National Association of Charismatic and Christian Churches (NACCC) and was a member of the immediate past Governing Board of the National Peace Council.



The preacher in an interview in 2017 on Starr FM detailed his story, including how he lost his fingers.



“Of all the battles in life, the spiritual battle is easily the most significant. It is always said that before anything of worth happens in the physical, it must be settled in the spiritual. It happened in the spiritual realm but sacrificed my fingers for it.”



“At age 20, something significant happened. I had nightmares, hallucination and heard voices at home; spiritual voices contending with the voice of truth, grace. I was captured by the spirit, instructed by it to light a candle and dip my hands into the burning flame.”



He continued; “I obeyed without question but with pain. My lips at a point were sealed until the pain had become unbearable. My fingers darkened in the flames until they turned into ashes. My shouts attracted siblings who came and rushed me to Korle Bu Hospital where I was admitted for months.”







