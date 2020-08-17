Fashion of Monday, 17 August 2020

Source: Cypress Sowah, Contributor

Araba Sey named 'Face of Runway Ghana 2020'

Araba Sey is a model

Multiple award-winning model, Araba Sey has been unveiled as the Face of Runway Ghana.



A successful brand influencer, she will headline the organization’s efforts during this year’s event to consolidate the gains made in the past years.



Founded in 2016, Runway Ghana brings together stakeholders in the fashion industry including models, fashion designers and customers to collaborate, and share ideas on how to make the industry better and beneficial for everyone involved.



“I am honoured to be appointed as the face for Runway Ghana 2020,” says Araba, who is also the Beach Soccer Ghana Brand Ambassador. “I am excited about the future of the Ghanaian fashion industry, and very thankful for the opportunity to contribute my bit to making this year’s event bigger and better.”



The fourth edition of the international fashion showcase will be held in December 2020, and will feature seasoned designers from countries including Ghana, United States of America, Nigeria, United Arab Emirates, Liberia and Italy.



Previous shows featured brands and designers like Hackett (London), JPratt (USA) L’ Amour Ameer (USA) and Guess (London).



Dubbed ‘Next Level of Fashion,’ organizers say this year’s event will build up on the successes achieved previously by continuing to showcase Ghanaian fashion, music and art to a global audience through fashion and entertainment.



It will also be an avenue to throw more light, and educate the public on the coronavirus pandemic – an important discussion point for this year.



The annual event has been praised for showcasing Ghanaian fashion, music and art through its enactment of social, cultural and economic initiatives including Buy Ghana and Wear Ghana.



Activities planned for this year include a workshop to educate participants on business opportunities in the fashion industry and highlighting sectors in the fashion industry and emerging fashion designers through a collaborative catwalk and exhibition.



A Ghanaian model will be nominated as a national tourism ambassador to represent the country at international fashion events.



Runway Ghana 2020 will be held with the support of the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Art.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.