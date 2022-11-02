Araba Cudjoe's fervent ‘Prayer’ which seeks to avail much

Music of Wednesday, 2 November 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Gospel musician Araba Cudjoe is out with a single titled ‘Prayer’, a song that calls on God to answer the prayers of His sons and daughters who have been calling on Him for a change in the narrative.



Taking inspiration from Psalm 19:14 which reads: “Let the words of my mouth, and the meditation of my heart, be acceptable in thy sight, O LORD, my strength, and my redeemer”, Araba Cudjoe said ‘Prayer’ was first recorded with her phone in 2018 but has had to release it in 2022 because the time is ripe.



The three-minute song, released on November 1, 2022, according to the minister of the gospel, “was given to me in a dream around 2018 when I was making preparations to record my first single titled ‘Aka Kakra’.



“After sending it for recording, it was ready for promo by June 2021. I believe it’s God’s perfect timing. No time would have been very appropriate than now when a lot of people are in despair because of these economic crises and hardship,” she remarked in an interview with GhanaWeb.



Araba Cudjoe is of the greatest conviction that God is able to rescue His people from shackles and solve any puzzle, hence, the need for all to surrender to Him.



She said: “The motive of the song is for people to see God as their place of refuge in these trying times, for people to pray to God and ask him to accept our prayers as he is our strength and redeemer.”



Produced by Highly Spiritual Music, the song comes with an official music video directed by Frank Videos.



