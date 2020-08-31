Music of Monday, 31 August 2020

Ara Bella out with visuals for ‘Come Over’

play videoAfrobeats songstress, Ara Bella

Budding afrobeats songstress Ara Bella has released the official video for her July-released single ‘Come Over’.



The Yakcy Records signed featured label-mate iKofi on the song which has garnered thousands of streams on music streaming portal Spotify.



The fun video, directed by Najay was shot somewhere on the Aburi Mountains.



The video sees Ara Bella telling her partner iKofi to come over to her for them to spend quality time together.



Come Over is available on all streaming platforms and Youtube.



Watch here:









