Aqu Big set to release heartfelt anthem 'LOML' featuring Joe Phaly on Valentine's Day

Entertainment of Sunday, 11 February 2024

Source: Joshua Dompreh

Aqu Big, the rising star in the Ghanaian music scene, is gearing up to tug at heartstrings once again with her latest release, "LOML" (Love of My Life).



Set to drop on February 14th, just in time for Valentine's Day, this soulful track is poised to become the anthem for lovers everywhere.



Produced by the talented Lekto, "LOML" is a melodic expression of profound affection and adoration.



With Aqu Big's smooth vocals paired with Joe Phaly's emotive delivery, the song captures the essence of true love in its purest form.



This isn't Aqu Big's first foray into capturing the complexities of love through music.



Previously, she enchanted audiences with her hit R&B single, "In Love With The Beast," featuring Flame Agust.



With each release, Aqu Big continues to carve out her niche as a storyteller of romance and passion.



Under the management of Top Hands Entertainment, Aqu Big has been steadily building a loyal fanbase known affectionately as the "Biggest Gang."



With their unwavering support, she's poised to make a significant impact on the music scene with "LOML."



Listeners can anticipate streaming "LOML" on all major platforms worldwide, allowing Aqu Big's heartfelt message to resonate with audiences far and wide. Whether celebrating love on Valentine's Day or simply revelling in its beauty year-round, "LOML" promises to be a timeless addition to any playlist.



Stay tuned for Aqu Big's "LOML," a song that reminds us all of the power and beauty of love.