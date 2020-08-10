Entertainment of Monday, 10 August 2020

Source: My News GH

Apraku my daughter's body is not missing - Family reacts

Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku died on May 20, 2020

A relative of the late Emmanuel Kwaku Apraku, also known as Apraku My Daughter, Vivian Sam has disputed reports suggesting that the body of the late Man of God is missing.



There were reports that suggested that the body of the late Man of God had been missing and that had drawn the funeral and burial arrangement back.



But speaking to SVTV in an interview, his relative whose name was given as Vivian Sam said there was no truth in the reports in some sections of the media.



Although she was coy in mentioning where the body was, she indicated that the body was transferred from the Police mortuary to another mortuary and that may have caused people to think that the body is missing.



She said it’s a shame that people will even think of such a thing and asked that Ghanaians to desist from the negative comments made about the late Man of God.









Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.