Appoint Stephen Appiah for GFA president - Kelvynboy

As Ghana still mourns the Black Stars’ sad exit from the 2024 African Cup of Nations tournament in Ivory Coast, Ghanaian Afrobeat artiste Kelvynboy has called for former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah to be appointed as president of the Ghana Football Association.



Kelvynboy’s comments come amid calls for the GFA, the body that oversees professional footballing activities in the country, to be dissolved following what many have termed a shambolic performance by the Black Stars.



Taking to his Twitter handle, Kelvynboy added his voice to the calls, calling for Stephen Appiah, who represented Ghana in various appearances from 1995 through his retirement in 2015, to be appointed GFA president.



“Stephen Appiah for GFA president,” he shared.



His post generated reactions from various users, some of whom agreed with him while others proposed their own choices for the position.



Meanwhile, the Ghana Football Association (GFA) has sacked Black Stars coach Chris Hughton and his technical team after Ghana failed to qualify from the group stage of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations without a win in three games.



Ghana, needing a win against Mozambique in the final group game, conceded two goals in added time to draw 2-2 and crash out.



The GFA said it will announce the future direction of the Black Stars soon. Some Ghanaians have applauded the decision, while others have called for the resignation of the GFA members as well.



Chris Hughton had been Ghana's head coach for almost a year, with a record of four wins, four draws and four losses.



Stephen Appiah for GFA president ???????? — Trendiest ???? (@kelvynboymusic_) January 23, 2024

