Appietus reveals challenges faced by Ghanaian music in achieving global recognition

Celebrated Ghanaian music producer Appiah Dankwah, popularly known as Appietus, has shed light on the numerous obstacles hindering Ghanaian music from achieving international recognition.



In a candid interview on the Showbiz University podcast with King Kweku Mensah, Appietus believes that one of Ghana's main struggles lies in its tendency to constantly experiment with new genres instead of sticking to one.



He expressed his concerns, stating, "That thing is difficult. Ghanaians like to change. I think it's been a problem. We like to change, even when it's not necessary. We just always want to see if this one will also do well. We leave the rest behind."



Comparing the music scenes in other countries, he pointed out the enduring presence of specific genres in America, Nigeria, and Jamaica.



"In America, hip-hop is still there. Rock music is still there. Country music is still there. If you go to Nigeria, they still have Juju music. They have added a full beat, and they've stuck to it," Appietus explained.



Appietus emphasized that Ghana's rich music heritage, particularly in highlife, gives the country an advantage over Nigeria.



However, he lamented the fact that Ghana has drifted away from its musical roots, leaving behind genres like high-life, Azonto, and others.



"We left Highlife, we left Azonto, all those Alkayeeda. Now we are playing Afrobeat. Afrobeat even started from here," he expressed on the podcast.



Appietus proudly mentioned that Afrobeat originated in Ghana, citing his song "O Waee" as an example that predates Nigerian artists' adoption of the genre.



He acknowledged that Nigerians picked up the vibe and made it their own, stating that he doesn't blame them for doing so.



However, he expressed uncertainty about how Ghana can reclaim ownership of Afrobeat, as Nigeria has successfully appropriated the genre.



"They've taken it. It will be difficult to take it from them. Very difficult. I don't know how we're going to do it," he confessed.



While recognizing Ghanaian artists' excellence in Afrobeat, Appietus cautioned against constantly shifting focus, as it hampers the industry's progress.



He cited the example of artists now following the South African Amapiano trend and urged them not to lose their unique identity in the pursuit of international recognition.



