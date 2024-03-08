Apostle Yaw Ofosu warns women against plastic surgery

LifeStyle of Friday, 8 March 2024

The founder of Worldwide Beautiful Gate Chapel, Apostle Eric Yaw Ofosu, has cautioned women against undergoing plastic surgery to enhance their body parts to impress others.



According to him, there are a lot of dangers associated with plastic surgery that women these days find appealing which could lead to them losing their lives in the long run.



Apostle Ofosu emphasized the importance of considering potential side effects before opting for plastic surgery. He urged individuals to exercise caution and refrain from making such decisions without careful consideration.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom FM monitored by GhanaWeb, Apostle Ofosu warned women against undergoing plastic surgery to harness their body looks.



“Undertaking plastic surgery to enhance body parts is dangerous and women should be careful about it. Do they think about the side effects and the fact that they will grow old one day? When it gets to that time will the enhanced body parts remain the same?



“The risk is very high and it is jeopardizing the lives of the people involved. Enhancing your body to be appealing to the public is not the best way to build confidence. Some people have bad looks yet they get men to marry. If you focus on your confidence and lose your life, what have you gained?” he quizzed.



Plastic surgery has become very common in recent days as some celebrities have publicly confessed to undergoing plastic surgery.



Some medics have cautioned the public against plastic surgery due to its side effects.



