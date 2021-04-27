Aphrodisiacs are just poison – Actor

Entertainment of Tuesday, 27 April 2021

Source: Happy FM

Actor, Michael Agyare, popularly known as Grand Paa, has advised men to desist from taking aphrodisiacs as they are nothing but poison.



In a live studio interview on e.TV Ghana’s ‘In Bed with Adwen’, he informed that to be able to have good sex, the most important thing that men need to do is to eat good and healthy food and not go in for aphrodisiacs.



According to him, when the food we eat goes into our body, part of that is allocated to the sexual organs, hence when men take aphrodisiacs and all sort of concoctions and later allow their partners to perform oral sex on them, they are only transferring the poison into the woman’s body.



“If you don’t eat good food, you won’t be able to have enjoyable sex. These days, every medicine you see them advertising is meant to cure weakness in bed. When last did you eat proper local food made with turkey berries (abedur)?” he quizzed.



Grand Paa further disclosed that he makes it a point to do his local detox by enema administration regularly, hence, he never encounters any sexually related issues. “Enema administration removes phlegm from your body and that is very good”, Grand Paa advised.



He concluded that women who also want their partners to last longer in bed and give them memorable sexual experiences should encourage them to eat good food and not go in for aphrodisiacs.