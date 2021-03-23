Aphia Sakyi on her fashion accessories getting featured in ‘Coming 2 America’

Fashion of Tuesday, 23 March 2021

Source: museafrica.com

Ghanaian fashion accessories designer, Aphia Sakyi has disclosed how her work was featured in American comedy movie ‘Coming 2 America.’



The pieces were worn by characters in the movie released in March 2021.



“They sent a message regarding the pieces they wanted to use and then I sent a piece as a sample for them to decide if it works for them. And it worked so they requested for more pieces and then we sent to them,” revealed Sakyi to Kwame Dadzie on Citi FM’s ‘Celebrity Radar.’



“The movie has really helped the brand and we have gained a lot of recognition in Ghana and in Africa as part of the designers featured in the movie which is a plus for the country. It will also encourage up-and-coming designers.”



Sakyi ventured into the life of designing whilst studying Business Administration at the Regent University of Ghana.



She is currently the founder of a design school and fashion label.



Her brand won ‘Accessory Brand of the Year’ at the 2018 Fashion GHANA Honours and Awards. Her work has been featured at AFI Cape Town Fashion Week, Accra Fashion Week, Passion for Fashion Showcase, and the Africa Fashion Week, London.



A fashion accessory designed by Sakyi was featured by Janet Jackson in her first Instagram video in honour of her brother Michael Jackson.



