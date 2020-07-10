Entertainment of Friday, 10 July 2020

Anyone who dislikes me because of Menzgold is ignorant - Zylofon new act Tiisha

Zylofon Music new act, Tiisha has finally spoken about rumors that she is being catered for with Menzgold money.



The singer has come under a lot of bashing from the public because her boss owns Menzgold which owes a lot of people after it was shut down.



Speaking to GHBase TV, Tiisha stated that anyone who will come after her or dislikes her because of Menzgold is ignorant.



According to her, both companies are different despite it being owned by one person. She further went ahead to say she hasn’t even been at any Menzgold office or hasn’t been appointed as a Menzgold ambassador hence nobody should come to her for their money because she doesn’t owe them.









