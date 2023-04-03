Any man of God who says there is no heaven or hell is not of God and teaching demonic doctrines – Kyiri Abosom told

Entertainment of Monday, 3 April 2023

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

Bishop E.O Ansah, the Founder and General Overseer of Kingdom Life Ministries, has responded to Osofo Kyiri Abosom’s claims that there is no Heaven or Hell, and that Christ is only a messenger of God, not God, as Christians believe.



In a recent interview, Osofo Kyiri Abosom argued that there is no Heaven or Hell and that pastors should stop preaching about them.



However, in response to the assertion, Bishop E.O. Ansah stated that some false doctrines and teachings will lead his followers astray.





The Bishop stated that what Osofo Kyri Abosom does are not God’s doctrines, nor is he a representative of God.



If he (Kyiri Abosom) were a representative of God, he would not be teaching his followers false doctrines, according to him.



He was speaking with Nhyiraba Kwabena Asirifi on Rainbow Radio 87.5 FM’s weekend morning show.



When asked if he would call him a false prophet, he replied, “I don’t want people to misinterpret what I’ve said or think I called Kyiri Abosom a false prophet. That is something I would leave to Ghanaians to interpret or decide for themselves. But I want to emphasise that Osofo Kyiri Abosom is not a representative of God. His doctrines and teachings are false. They do not come from God," he informed the host.



Osofo Kyiri Abosom also claimed that the heaven and earth we refer to are on earth, and that as a man of God, his heaven is his ability to afford whatever he desires, and that we will pay for whatever we do here on earth, with no need for heaven or hell.



However, Bishop Ansah stated that the scripture has explicitly explained these teachings, that anyone who claims to be a follower of God must accept these teachings, and that any doctrine contrary to these is false.



“These doctrines are demonic in nature and are designed to destroy the work of evangelism.” These doctrines have an impact on the work of God’s men who are trying to win souls for the kingdom. Some people have a limited understanding of God’s doctrines, and this affects their understanding of God’s word. We must not remain unconcerned and allow false doctrines to affect the work we do in bringing people to accept Jesus Christ as their Lord and personal saviour for them to be a part of God’s kingdom.



"Such doctrines must be condemned. This is not an attack, but rather an attempt to counter these demonic doctrines. We will continue to call people to God by using God’s word to counter any form of false doctrine. If you want to make the false claim that the Bible is just a reference book, we will respond with God’s true doctrines. If someone tells you that there is no heaven or hell and that he only uses the bubble as a reference book, know that he is not a representative of God, cannot be traced back to God, and is not from the family that believes that Christ is the saviour who died to save us from our sins. Such people are from another place. That is all I will say.”