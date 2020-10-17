Entertainment of Saturday, 17 October 2020

'Any man of God who condemns me is fake' - Pastor Blinks

Nana Mensah widely known as Pastor Blinks has stated that any man of God who condemns his acts is a hypocrite.



According to Pastor Blinks, his mandate is to expose fake pastors.



"My intention for coming out with the Pastor Blinks movie is not to disgrace Christianity or men of God but rather help notice the bad ones as they are rather gaining roots," he explained.



Speaking in an interview with Fiifi Pratt on Kingdom Plus 101.9 FM, he said Ghanaians should expect more videos from his camp.



"I will not sit down for quack pastors to dupe innocent people," he said.



Adding: "Why should you get worried if you are a real man of God?"



He further urged Ghanaians to be vigilant because there are a lot of quack prophets in the system.

