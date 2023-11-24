‘Any artiste who wants to be pampered before working is a fool’ - Bullgod

Entertainment of Friday, 24 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Veteran artiste manager, Lawrence Nana Asiamah Hanson popularly known as Bullgod has fumed over the attitudes of some of the musicians in terms of discharging their duties.



He bemoaned why some artistes would want their managers to convince them before they decide to do what they are supposed to do meanwhile they have accepted it as their profession.



He indicated that parents are part of the blame for their inability to properly raise the artistes in question hence they should rather be blamed and not artistes managers.



Speaking in an interview with Andy Dosty on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM and monitored by GhanaWeb, Bullgod stated emphatically without mincing words that any artiste who wants to be pampered to work is a ‘fool.’



“Parents are the first managers so if artistes are messing around in this town we should blame their parents, not their managers because they did not get the right training. Listen, you are an artiste who is supposed to come and work, why should somebody pamper you before you do it, are you a fool?



"Don’t you know it is your work? I am talking to any artiste who wants to be pampered before he/she works. Does it make sense that this is your profession and you know what to do yet you want somebody to convince you to do it, you are a fool,” he fumed.



When the show host, Andy Dosty, asked him to apologize for using a derogatory word (fool) he retorted, “If I should apologize then artistes should also apologize to their managers too.”



It is not known what triggered Bullgod’s comments but as a veteran artiste manager, it could be that he is speaking from experience.



His comment also comes as an admonishment to musicians who want to be pampered by their managers before they work.







SB/BB