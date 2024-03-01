Anti-LGBT+ Bill is a profiteering scheme by some politicians, clergy - Wanlov alleges

Entertainment of Friday, 1 March 2024

Ghanaian musician and activist, Wanlov the Kubolor has given his diverse opinion on the anti-LGBT+ Bill which was recently passed by parliament.



Speaking in a recent interview with broadcaster DJ Ohemaawoyeje, he stated that the bill is an affront to human rights and freedoms.



“They should just be left alone. Advocates are not fighting for gay marriages and promoting homosexuality in schools. They are just saying that they shouldn’t be criminalized.



“This bill goes against the Constitution. If you are accused of being an armed robber and there’s no evidence against you, you can't be prosecuted. But under this bill, people can be jailed just for being accused of being gay," he argued.



He said that the bill is a distraction from other pertinent issues in the country and could not understand why it should be a priority.



He further alleged that the bill was a ploy by some politicians and the Church of Pentecost to profit from the prisons constructed in 2022.



“This bill is a distraction and investment. Why has the Church of Pentecost built 3 prisons? They said they are passing this law to protect Ghanaians; that’s a big lie. It's a plot between politicians and the church of Pentecost to profit from using prisoners for labor.



“That is why the church built these prisons so they would profit from it. If they jail almost 15,000 individuals, they will get their profit in one way or another. It’s just business for them,” he alleged.



About the bill



The Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill 2021, was passed by the Parliament of Ghana on February 28, 2024.



Under the provisions of the bill, those who take part in LGBTQ sexual acts could face imprisonment ranging from six months to three years.



The bill also imposes a prison sentence of three to five years for the “willful promotion, sponsorship, or support of LGBTQ+ activities”.



The bill has sparked intense debates and criticisms from human rights organizations, LGBTQ+ activists, and some organizations including the United Nations and the American Embassy to Ghana, who argue that it violates fundamental human rights, including the rights to freedom of expression, association, and non-discrimination.



