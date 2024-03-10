Anti-LGBT+ Bill: If someone is practising gay, what is your problem? - Mr. Logic shreds critics

Entertainment of Sunday, 10 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Artiste manager cum entertainment pundit, Mr. Logic, has questioned why some sections of the public and parliamentarians are so concerned about the anti-LGBT+ Bill.



He argues that the public should not focus on the sexual behavior of individuals, as they are entitled to their rights, which should not be infringed upon by specific regulations.



He expressed strong displeasure about Members of Parliament who are enforcing their values on others through the anti-LGBT+ Bill, emphasizing that this approach is a misguided step in the wrong direction.



Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz hosted by MzGee and monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Logic cautioned Ghanaians and parliament to exercise caution in how they handle issues related to people's privacy.



“We should be very careful about the LGBT+ issue and not be very emotional and personal about it. If someone is practising gay, what is your problem? It appears some of the parliamentarians have personal issues because you can’t force your values on others, everyone is different.



"I am not validating LGBT+ activities but the sexuality of people is private and it must be respected. For a whole country to be focused on a particular sexual behaviour is unnecessary and trivial,” he said.



About the passage of the anti-gay bill:



The Parliament of Ghana on Wednesday, February 28, 2024, passed the Promotion of Human Sexual Rights and Family Values Bill, widely known as the anti-LGBT+ bill.



The bill, currently awaiting presidential assent, proscribes Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender (LGBT) activities and criminalizes their promotion, advocacy, and funding.



Persons caught in these acts will be subjected to a six-month to three-year jail term, with promoters and sponsors facing a three to five-year jail term.



The bill will now require presidential assent to come into force within 7 days. However, if President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo refuses to assent to the bill, parliament, by a two-thirds majority vote can approve it into law.



