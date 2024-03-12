Another lawsuit to hit LilWin

Entertainment of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Entertainment pundit, Mr Logic, has announced his intention to take legal action against comedian and actor LilWin.



During a talk on Hitz FM, Mr Logic got annoyed because LilWin used his [Logic's] comments about the movie "A Country Called Ghana" to make jokes on social media. Mr Logic said this caused more people to insult him [Logic].



The LilWin and Mr Logic brouhaha began after the former employed the services of some Nigerian actors including Ramsey Nouah, Charles Awurum and Awilo Sharp Sharp for a movie production.



Reacting to the development, Mr Logic expressed concern as to why Ghanaian acts were not called up for the roles since it was a Ghanaian movie.



Mr Logic's perspective, however, was met with backlash from many, including LilWin, who addressed the issue in an interview with blogger Nana Baffour. LilWin alleged that Mr Logic consumes marijuana-infused edibles and advised him to cease their consumption.



Reacting to this in an interview with Hitz FM on March 12, 2024, Mr Logic stated that he has never made any derogatory remarks against LilWin.



He claimed that his original comment was solely in defence of Ghanaian talent being overlooked in favour of Nigerian actors and not an attack on LilWin.



“He has granted an interview saying that I use weed toffee. But that one, I'm taking it very personally. That is very insulting, and I'm not taking it lightly.



"I didn't insult him, I didn't attack him. You can play back the video and even my words. I didn't say anything. I was only defending the name of Ghana...,” he said.



Mr Logic said the “weed toffee” claim was an unfounded attack on his character. He stressed that he is serious about the lawsuit.



“That is very insulting, and I'm not taking it lightly. In the next few days, his suit will be ready and it will surprise Ghanaians. All jokes aside, this particular statement, I won't take it lightly,” he said.



If Mr Logic sues LilWin, it will be the second time the latter has been sued this year. The first was in February when actress Martha Ankomah sued him for defamation.



Martha Ankomah is demanding GH₵5million in damages.





